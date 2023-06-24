This week marks 10 years since the tragic loss of the Granite Mountain Hot Shots in the devastating Yarnell Hill Fire. The pain felt by the families of the 19 brave young men continues to haunt them, described as a cyclone, a gaping hole, a gray cloud. The heartache remains, and the question of time as a healer lingers with no easy answers.

However, amidst the overwhelming grief, a remarkable transformation has taken place. Many family members have turned their sorrow into action, creating foundations, memorials, learning centers, and institutes to honor the memory of their fallen loved ones. These initiatives are not only a testament to their resilience but also a reflection of their desire to bring something positive out of the tragedy.

