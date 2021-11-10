Thirty years ago, America became home to a new generation of war veterans. It had been years since the U.S. saw any kind of large-scale armed conflict, though the lessons and painful scars of Vietnam were still relatively fresh in our collective minds. America entered the Persian Gulf with a pinch of uncertainty and a pound of resolve, and the before we knew it the war was over in a matter of weeks.
Unlike their predecessors in Southeast Asia two decades earlier, our military members who served in Iraq during those 42 days in 1991 were rightfully celebrated as heroes when they came home. The country appreciated how its military’s commitment to American ideals — freedom from tyranny and the spread of democracy — ensure small nations in the Middle East didn’t get mowed over by Saddam Hussein’s Iraq.
Our service members didn’t know it at the time, but that first foray into Iraq was just a toe in the water for America’s involvement in the Middle East. A decade later, some of those same service members would return to Afghanistan and Iraq as America led the War on Terror, and their knowledge of the region from that earlier conflict proved to be invaluable.
In a profile in today’s edition of the News-Herald, Lake Havasu City resident William Mertz, a Marine who served during Desert Storm, points out how the war helped Americans realize that wars are now decided by technological prowess, not the grit of soldiers on the ground. As Mertz says, we don’t necessarily need troops to fight a war anymore — but we’re sure thankful they were there.
Today we focused on the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, but today is a day to remember all veterans, and there are a lot of them living among us. They may have served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan or Iraq, or perhaps they served during the lengthy periods of peace that our country has been fortunate to enjoy.
Look around and say thanks to a veteran today.
• • •
America officially celebrates its veterans once a year. That day is today. In Lake Havasu City, there are plenty of opportunities to thank a veteran, but one of the easiest and best ways to show your support is to attend today’s Veterans Day Parade on McCulloch Boulevard. It starts a1 10 a.m., with a ceremony scheduled for 11 at Wheeler Park.
See you there.
— Today’s News-Herald
