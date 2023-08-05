In a time when the integrity of our elections is paramount, the recent decision by Mohave County supervisors to reject a hand count of election ballots must be applauded. While the idea of hand counts might seem appealing in its simplicity, a closer examination reveals that it could potentially compromise accuracy, consume excessive time, and place an undue financial burden on local taxpayers.
The vote to continue the use of electronic voting machines showcases the county’s commitment to efficient and secure elections. A recent report by Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert highlights the potential pitfalls of a hand count. Notably, a trial hand count of 850 ballots from the 2022 general election revealed 46 errors. Such errors would only exacerbate the time-consuming process and necessitate recounting, further delaying election results.
Time is a critical factor in our fast-paced world, and hand counts would certainly prolong the process. The need for extensive personnel, including background-checked staff and security guards, would strain resources and budgets. Tempert’s projection that the transition to hand counts could cost the county more than $1.1 million in 2024 alone cannot be ignored, especially as Mohave County already faces financial challenges.
A compromise solution strikes a balance between transparency and efficiency: The county ought to implement an automatic recount for all elections, with a selected number of ballots subject to hand counting for result confirmation. This would provide an extra layer of assurance without sacrificing accuracy and financial responsibility. This approach ensures that the machinery-based tabulation is double-checked while not burdening the system with insurmountable complexities.
Election security is the cornerstone of our democratic process, and Mohave County officials deserve commendation for taking it seriously. By thoughtfully examining the feasibility of hand counts and considering their potential drawbacks, the supervisors have demonstrated a commitment to preserving the integrity of elections in the face of evolving challenges. It is important to remember that technology has evolved for a reason — to provide accuracy, efficiency, and transparency.
Just remember that Gould and Hildy voted for the hand count.
