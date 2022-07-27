Soon motorists will start seeing yellow buses in traffic, kids walking with backpacks and kids standing at bus stops.
Starting in early August, schools reopen and classes resume.
We remind people of this annual rite to encourage extra safety. Kids excited to return to school and their classmates may be distracted and wander into traffic. And there could be even more students walking to school than normal, with the school district’s recent announcement that some of its high school bus routes won’t be available this year. The buses that are running will stop traffic to make pickups and be assured that your morning and afternoon commutes to work or other locations will probably involve more traffic than you have encountered for the past few weeks. Any change in routine, and especially the resumption of school, can create the right conditions for a mishap.
Make sure you are aware, and drive safely, and defensively.
Remember, speed limits are reduced in all school zones, and Lake Havasu City police officers are being dispatched to watch traffic and ensure road safety.
Some tips to avoid getting a ticket:
• The speed limit in school zones is 15 miles per hour between the portable signs placed on the roadway. Drivers are required to stop if anyone is present anywhere within the crosswalk when the signs are in the street.
• When approaching a school bus that has stopped on a roadway with flashing red lights, drivers must come to a complete stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can proceed again when the bus resumes motion or stops signaling with flashing red lights.
• Avoid distractions such as hand-held electronic devices while driving. This is already good practice, but it’s even more important to remember when there are young pedestrians around.
Parents, do yourself a favor and demand that your children wear helmets if they’re riding a bike, scooter or skateboard to school. They’re not only a vital piece of safety equipment that have saved many lives over the years, they’re required by law if your child is under 16. School should be a place where kids are safe from physical harm. With a little extra caution, we can ensure that idea extends to the areas beyond campus as well.
— Today’s News-Herald
