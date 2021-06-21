Colleges and universities in Arizona will join the rest of the state as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, though some campuses will do a little more reluctantly than others. It took Gov. Doug Ducey putting out an executive order last week banning colleges from requiring students to wear masks or get a covid vaccine in order to attend classes.
It was the right move. College students, like their younger counterparts, missed out on too much learning through the pandemic. They must stay open and accessible, not discouraging students from attending classes with rigid red tape.
The pandemic was terrible. However, if there’s a silver lining to that dark cloud, it’s that it showed us how to be much more nimble and responsive at work and in the classroom.
As coronavirus kept many Americans locked up at home, it also showed us that there’s never been a better time to be a student. We learned over the last year that technology allows us to work and attend classes from just about anywhere.
Of course, we also learned that there’s no substitute for in-classroom instruction, but it turns out remote learning is a great supplemental tool that can only make education better. It allows our schools to do things they couldn’t do before, like offer new choices for students who aren’t yet comfortable returning to crowded classroom settings. Arizona colleges and universities ought to keep the remote learning framework in place for that reason, but also to attract new types of students who have no interest in being on a physical campus.
Arizona’s a big state, and while it offers a variety of post-secondary education options, it usually means living in the communities where those campuses are based. Until fairly recently, that meant Tempe, Tucson or Flagstaff. Thankfully, universities have tried to address the urban-vs-rural divide by adding physical campuses in communities like Lake Havasu City. That’s still an important development worth pursuing.
But remote learning should play a big role in improving college education in rural counties, where students aren’t necessarily close enough to college campuses to take full advantage of their offerings. That’s especially true for community colleges. Mohave Community College, for instance, offers dozens of great programs, but only a selection of them are available to Havasu students attending the local campus. A program based at MCC’s Bullhead City campus, for instance, should be just as easy for students in Havasu to participate in without the hour-long commute to a physical classroom. We hope MCC will continue to embrace what it learned about remote learning during the pandemic to better unify its four campuses by improving course offerings.
— Today’s News-Herald
