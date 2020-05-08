It’s reopening day in Arizona. Get a haircut. Shop. Work up an appetite (even though restaurants won’t have inside seating until Monday.)
Though Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-home order is still on the books until at least next Friday, it’s really no longer in effect. With the exceptions already mentioned — and continuing limits on theaters, bars and other crowd-generators — the order was weak to begin with.
Ducey needed it both ways both for practical and political reasons. He needed to limit activity and keep people away from each other. At the same time, he needed a light touch that didn’t restrict the bulk of life’s activities.
He needed to flatten the curve.
Somewhat amazingly, given the lack of meaningful restrictions, it worked.
The goal was never to stop the coronavirus. That’s an international medical issue, not something Arizona is going to do on its own. The goal was to make the virus medically manageable. Right now, it is. There are hospital beds available and ventilators on hand.
Some see the approach as scary, an acknowledgment that more people will get sick and die. They will. Others see a managed approach that doesn’t overwhelm health facilities while otherwise allowing life to be normal.
Those places with more complete lockdowns are delaying, but not defeating, the coronavirus.
Neither approach is without its faults, of course. And it’s up to individuals to fill those gaps with their own reasoned good sense. Vulnerable people should take extra precautions. Those at less risk still need to recognize their ability to expose other people and act accordingly.
With the reopening, the economy has a much better chance of recovering than it did with businesses closed. Even critics who say capitalistic greed isn’t worth deaths deeply understand that life if better when food and toilet paper, along with other items, are available.
Reopening comes with a muted sense of celebration and a stronger sense of personal responsibility to make sure the health of others is safeguarded as the restrictions lift.
— Today’s News-Herald
