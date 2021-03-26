When everything was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, many people found new appreciation for hobbies they could do at home. TV binge hours soared to new heights. Baking was the hot new trend. Reading, too, was at the top of the list. Unfortunately, Havasu residents who wanted to try out a new book or two during the last year were at the mercy of retail -- the vast resources of the Mohave County library system simply weren’t available for book browsers.
When a book is overdue at the library, there’s usually a fine to pay. This time, it’s the library system that owes its constituents. It’s unfair that taxpayers had to pay to subsidize the library and its staff while being unable to use its resources as normal.
It’s true that the libraries weren’t fully closed. Dedicated readers could still check out books, but it required a fairly tedious process of using a database to determine what to request, and then waiting for the library to gather the materials. Basically, you had to know what you were looking for. Any regular patron knows that a big part of the fun of visiting the library is the serendipity of discovering what’s new on the shelves. And it’s not just books. The library also offers a wide selection of videos, newspapers and magazines, it provides meeting space for many community groups, and it’s a necessary resource for research. It’s an important community hub.
Like other agencies, the library system buttoned up access during the early days of the pandemic, but while stores, schools, churches, restaurants — and pretty much every other local government agency — returned to business as usual, the library system maintained its hobbled system until just a few days ago.
Thankfully, the libraries have opened again. Just a few days before Gov. Doug Ducey announced the end of the state’s coronavirus restrictions, the Mohave County Supervisors decided that the reopening of the county’s libraries was long overdue.
Despite objections from county staff, Lake Havasu City’s library returned to normal operating hours, and normal checkout procedures, earlier this week.
Supervisors made the right call in opening libraries back up. It’s an important step to getting back to normal.
Now let’s talk about a refund for the last year for taxpayers.
— Today’s News-Herald
