Nearly two weeks after the election, we’re finally starting to get some definitive answers about the way Arizona voted. By all appearances, the state leaned left in 2020, going blue for both the U.S. Senate and the White House.
Sen. Martha McSally conceded her race to Mark Kelly over the weekend, days after it became abundantly clear that the vote gap was too wide for her to make up the difference in a waiting game or recount. The presidential race seems to be a squeaker, but national media organizations have called the race for Joe Biden, and it’s increasingly hard to see any real path to victory in Arizona for Trump (However, possible court challenges do present something of a wildcard).
After all that mess, the one big takeaway we can note is what a big role Mohave County plays in close elections. The county is the state’s fifth biggest in terms of population, and voter turnout is always high here, even when that’s not the case elsewhere. What’s that mean? In close contests like this year’s presidential race, an ultra-conservative area like Mohave County could help tip the balance for the Republican candidates.
Voters in Mohave County had a 78 percent turnout this year -- about the same as in previous elections. With roughly 135,000 registered voters, that means there are about 30,000 people in the county who, for whatever reason, didn’t cast a ballot in November. Considering that Biden won the state by about 10,000 votes, this is definitely one of those times when every vote in Mohave County absolutely mattered.
It’s clear that the GOP can’t take rural areas for granted.
It’s understandable why candidates like McSally and Trump would give so much of their attention to the much-larger Maricopa and Pima counties, but they basically ignored this area until the very end of the campaign. Admittedly, Trump’s visit to Bullhead City did a lot to galvanize support in this area, but perhaps it was too little, too late, since early voting was such a big factor this year.
It’s a lesson that political strategists will be thinking deeply about in the coming months. In 2022 and 2024, Republicans need to focus on getting people to the polls. It sounds odd to say it, considering local turnout numbers are among the highest in the state, but in an increasingly divided state, a strong voice from Mohave County could make all the difference.
— Today’s News-Herald
The Republiscams pulled out every idiot they could find in our county and they won. So why do they need to "get out the vote" unless they can see the handwriting on the wall? Enlightened Democrats and non-aligned people are taking over and the Repbliscums know it's happening.
