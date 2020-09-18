Lake Havasu City’s economy is showing real strength for all the bumps caused by the coronavirus. One area not hitting on all cylinders yet is hospitality, most specifically restaurants. They are operating under tight state restrictions and face scrutiny from state and county officials over the operation of their eateries.
These restaurants have faced more uncertainty than most businesses, leading to false starts and disruptions in their workforces and supply chains.
They also have to convince the public that it’s both enjoyable and safe to head back to restaurants.
Lake Havasu City restaurant week begins today, an effort featuring some 15 restaurants offering special fixed-price menus during the week. The promotion is under the auspices of the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association, which is posting menus and other details on its website.
This inaugural event coincides with the statewide restaurant week, marked in different ways around the state. While some offer tasting menus, the fixed price menus are also popular. Prices range from $35 to $45 for either a single meal or a couple’s, depending upon location.
Lake Havasu City has been a popular escape place during the virus and visitors drive a particularly strong demand for restaurants (and lodging) especially on the weekends. The restaurant week promotion may not be needed for restaurants operating with half their tables closed. It does, however, let the public taste what they might have been missing.
The city’s hospitality industry is vitally important in the local tourism-based economy. A thriving restaurant scene helps keep the community attractive to visitors while offering strong choices to residents.
Restaurant week is a chance to support a part of the economy that’s still unsettled by coronavirus restrictions and to get a good meal in return.
— Today’s News-Herald
