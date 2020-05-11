Today, earlier than Arizona’s governor predicted but later than many believed was necessary, restaurants can again reopen for indoor dining to the public.
Lake Havasu City restaurants are places to gather and celebrate and enjoy a meal. They deserve support as they attempt to recover from the coronavirus shutdown.
The environments and experience won’t be exactly as it was before. More distancing, smaller parties, more emphasis on cleanliness and disinfection. Restaurants reopen knowing they will be judged not only on food quality and service but on hygiene.
The restaurants deserve patronage. They are an important part of the city’s hospitality-based economy and a big source of employment. Their survival and prosperity is important to the overall economy and especially important to all the people who depend on those jobs.
It’s in the community’s interest to assure that restaurants make it through these dark times. Beyond the big economic issues, there is satisfaction in knowing there’s a good meal to be had and places for fun celebration dinners, power lunches and quick, satisfying bites to eat in the course of a busy day.
Supporting restaurants may be a movement but it’s not charity. Even before the virus hit, restaurants faced countless business challenges in delivering quality foods and strong service at a value price. The coronavirus has made it much tougher not only because of the physical changes but because food supply chains are disrupted.
Not everyone feels comfortable yet going out to dine or shop. Most restaurants continue to offer take-out, curbside or delivery options.
Either with inside dining or take out, the restaurants deserve a chance to show your business is appreciated and offers a good meal in return.
— Today’s News-Herald
