The silver lining on the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic is that it helped bring government a lot closer to the people. That was especially true at the local level, where agencies such as Lake Havasu City, Mohave County and Lake Havasu Unified School District started streaming video of public meetings and accepting public comment in ways that didn’t require a physical visit.
It required some extra bending by the local bureaucracies to be sure, but there’s hardly been a time when government has been more accessible.
Lake Havasu City residents who didn’t want to attend a crowded meeting at City Hall had the option to email a comment to be read into the record during any public hearing.
Well, that perk of the pandemic is now a product of the past. Last week, Mayor Cal Sheehy officially lifted the emergency declaration the city had been operating under since March 2020, which ends many of the procedures the city had adopted during that time. In many ways, that’s a good thing — emergency declarations tend to bypass important procedural checks and balances, and they allow power to consolidate in the interest of efficiency. Makes sense in a true emergency, but things have been business as usual in Lake Havasu City for some time. However, we aren’t eager to see all of it go away. As part of the return to normalcy, Sheehy’s order lets the City Council go back to operating as it did before the pandemic,which means comments from the public must now be delivered in person.
In the interest of convenience for their constituents, Council members ought to consider keeping things flexible for public comment. It’s likely that many Lake Havasu City residents are unable to regularly attend City Council meetings to have their voices heard, but they can certainly stay engaged with online tools like streaming video and email.
Let’s keep the communication flexibility in place. Same goes for Mohave County and the school district, and every other local government agency.
The coronavirus shutdowns showed us that the public is willing and interested in staying engaged in how their communities are managed. We should make it easy for them to do so.
— Today’s News-Herald
