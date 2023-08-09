If the coronavirus pandemic showed us anything, it’s that it is time to reconsider the rigid constraints of HIPAA laws that hinder public health officials’ ability to provide timely and essential information to the public. The early days of the coronavirus pandemic serve as a poignant example of the detrimental effects of overly restrictive privacy measures.

It’s crucial to strike a balance between patient confidentiality and the greater good of public health.

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

This is a short-sighted opinion. Privacy Laws are already eroded and violated on a regular basis by Federal authorities in the name of the “greater good.” The last thing a sensible person would support is further eroding what legal protections we now enjoy. Unless perhaps they were part of a more nefarious agenda driven cabal.

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

My wife and I have decades of experience in Public Health between the two of us, and her reaction, having served through infectious outbreaks of measles, TB, AIDs and so on is Public Health is a difficult job, and protection of individual rights/privacy makes it so, but with dedication and effort you can serve both without changing any laws.

