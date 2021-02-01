To state the obvious, coronavirus shows little sign of going away despite efforts to control spread and vaccinate. There are many indications though that people are learning to live with the pandemic.
Take for instance Lake Havasu City, an area filled with winter residents and visitors even in the midst of Covid-19. People are both doing things differently and doing different things but activity abounds.
This past weekend, with not a lot of fanfare, some significant events took place. The Little Delbert Days and pro rodeo brought families as well as rodeo fans out for days filled with entertainment. The annual Camaros on the Bridge also attracted local and out of town enthusiasts.
Coronavirus protocols were in place as necessary. Those are built into many settings now and the public mostly takes them in stride.
Residents and visitors certainly appreciate events. Many wondered whether the lack of many events this year would hurt visitation. The quick answer is that it hasn’t. The larger truth is that events generate a lot of business and help non-profits and provide extra activities and entertainment.
It’s encouraging to see some resurgence in the events. They round out a community always at the ready to jump into the action whether organized or spontaneous.
Likewise, as the winter season is showing, it’s the city and area are the real star of the show, whether events or held or not.
The city’s brand platform encapsulates it, saying “Lake Havasu City is that rare escape born of desert, mountain and the Colorado River where the magnetic power of the lake draws people together and fun flows naturally, energizing you for whatever comes next.”
Lake Havasu City is better with a strong calendar of events, but it’s not too shabby without them either.
— Today’s News-Herald
