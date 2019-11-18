It’s November. It’s cool. It’s been hard to find a breath of wind for the past few weeks. It’s a great time to prevent forest fires. Sadly, the prevention efforts move at the pace of a government snail, not like the pace of wildfires that destroy thousands of acres in a day.
The recent good but unsurprising news is that the U.S. Forest Service didn’t spend all of its wildfire fighting money this past fire season. Last winter was very wet throughout the West, temporarily erasing drought and lowering fire risk.
The coming winter? Well, drought is back in many areas, including Arizona, and monsoon season was mostly rainless. This week is an exception to a seasonal dry forecast. Shouldn’t some of the extra money saved in fire suppression be diverted to prevention, especially aggressive thinning of forests?
Forest thinning efforts have been under way for years, but they have gone very slowly. In Arizona, the Forest Service came up with a big, audacious forest improvement plan across all four national forests. It involved all sorts of landscape and healthy forest improvements, including thinning.
It’s unfair to call the plan a dud, but glaciers move faster. The Kaibab National Forest put out bids at the end of the summer for a thinning project. The bids are due in December and will be awarded in April. By which time, the forests should be tinder dry and a mechanical thinning project will be as apt to start fires as prevent them.
Forest thinning has run behind schedule for years. The delays mean more fire and more fire suppression expense. Some delays result because thinned lumber is smaller and with little commercial value. It’s not a money maker. Well-documented.
Thinning is, though, a money-saver, along with being a resource saver. It should be done now, if not five years ago.
Today's News-Herald
