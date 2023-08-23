President Joe Biden’s recent expression of openness to extending compensation under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to parts of New Mexico is a commendable step towards addressing the fallout of nuclear testing. However, as discussions unfold, it’s important that the president acknowledges and rectifies the longstanding omission of Mohave County from this critical legislation.
The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA, was established to assist those unknowingly exposed to Cold War nuclear testing between the 1940s and 1960s. Much of this testing occurred in the Mojave Desert, not far from Las Vegas, making the exclusion of Mohave County and Nevada’s Clark County perplexing, given their proximity and history of nuclear exposure.
Above-ground atomic tests continued until the early 1960s, leaving individuals who are now in their 60s as the youngest “Downwinders.” Despite uncertainties about the exact number of affected individuals in Mohave County, whose peak population during the testing period was around 8,500, there’s no doubt that deserving victims reside among us.
Congressman Paul Gosar and others have persistently sought to rectify this issue, but Congress has yet to act, even as RECA was recently renewed. It’s noteworthy that neighboring Arizona counties, situated farther from the testing sites, have been included in the Act since its inception, highlighting the inexplicable oversight regarding Mohave County.
President Biden’s willingness to extend assistance and recognition to those impacted by radiation exposure is encouraging. However, for a complete and just resolution, his commitment must extend beyond New Mexico to include Mohave and Clark counties. This region, situated downwind from nuclear testing sites, deserves to be acknowledged and supported in the same vein as others.
As President Biden considers amendments to RECA, we urge him to seize the opportunity to right this historical wrong. By extending the Act’s reach to encompass Mohave County, he can demonstrate not only his commitment to justice but also a genuine concern for the wellbeing of all those affected by the legacy of nuclear testing. It’s time to correct this oversight and provide local victims the recognition and assistance they rightly deserve.
(3) comments
Gosar and Greg Stanton introduced the Downwinders Parity Act to bring justice to victims of radiation exposure in Mohave County, Arizona and Clark County, Nevada back in February 2020. It’s been over 3 years, what is the status? Why hasn’t this come up for a vote in the House?
I thought the republicans had the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives for two whole years when the orange loser was elected and started his term in 2017? Why didn't they fix all these important issues then? They got the massive tax cut for the rich and corporations done then, who do they really represent?
The House is not interested in representing Americans, the far-right arm of the republican party is only interested in Making America Fail Again.
Well, it looks like in February 2023, Kyrsten Sinema introduced a version of the Downwinders Parity Act in the Senate (S-463) and then Paul Gosar basically re-upped the 2020 bill for 2023 in the House in March. They were introduced and there they sit. Maybe the TNH should write an op-ed asking Senator Sinema and Rep. Gosar to work together to resolve this issue so that the Downwinders in Mohave and Clark County are compensated. Both Sinema and Gosar are kind of desperate for something positive that they can take credit for to distract from recent antics. This legislation would be perfect for that.
