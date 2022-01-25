Lake Havasu City’s road maintenance program has always prioritized short-term cost advantages over roadway lifespans, but rising prices might mean it’s finally time to reconsider that approach. The city is getting ready to begin its annual chip seal maintenance program. The city will treat about 371,500 square yards of pavement for a cost of $1.13 million. That price tag reflects a cost of $2.14 per square yard — about 7 cents higher than it was the year before, and 29 cents more than the year before that.
As a result of the higher costs, the city says it intends to treat every road in town every 25 years, which is a significant change from the previous 14-year goal.
The city maintains that chip seal is a cost-effective way of keeping roads maintained, but chip seal isn’t as long lasting as asphalt and tends not to hold up well on streets with a lot of traffic nor under harsh weather conditions. Experts say chip seal typically has a life span that’s about half that of asphalt projects.
That life span certainly isn’t 25 years.
Lake Havasu City’s taxpayers have been quite vocal about wanting to keep property taxes to a minimum, which makes the city’s favored road maintenance program make sense.
But if that cost advantage is withering away under the pressures of inflation, the city ought to take a hard look at other alternatives, including asphalt and asphalt overlays.
When it comes to some of the city’s less traveled roadways, 25 years between treatments may be sufficient. But for our busier thoroughfares, it’s probably worth talking about longer-lasting maintenance. It could cost us all a lot less in the long run.
