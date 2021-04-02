What was it with the pandemic that made people comfortable soiling their own nests?
All around the country, officials are dealing with an increase in trash and litter along roadsides and in public recreation areas. A recent desert cleanup outside Lake Havasu City shows this area is hardly immune to the problem.
In California, the question is why roadside litter has increased even as driver miles decreased during the pandemic. In Utah, they have an answer that may apply in other parts of the country as well: A decline in prison and community service work parties because of coronavirus.
Even as the local desert cleanup brought in mounds of discarded furniture and metal items, people in Lake Havasu City were observing more trash along the highway.
Did the pandemic make people more sloppy? Less caring? More fearful of using public trash cans? Or were there just fewer efforts made to clean the roadsides while coronavirus flared?
Credit the local group Protect Our Desert for its work in the recent desert cleanup. It’s a never-ending effort that deserves all the support it gets and much more. Theirs is not just a roadside effort but one extending into desert areas where all sorts of materials are dumped or abandoned.
Even before the coronavirus struck, the group made recurring trips to clean up the messes others left behind.
With restrictions ending, it’s a good time for those groups participating in the Adopt-a-Highway initiative to check on their sections of road.
Meanwhile, those who throw trash out the car window or illegally dump in the desert need to be very aware there are fines for such behaviors. Law enforcement needs to actually enforce those laws.
Beyond the fear of a fine, people need to remember that those who live here regard the streets and surrounding desert as part of their home. It’s offensive.
Don’t let bad habits during the pandemic become lasting bad habits.
— Today’s News-Herald
