If ever an approved Arizona voting initiative was as filled with negative unintended consequences as the Invest in Ed proposition, it’s hard to identify.
Playing Robin Hood is harder than it looks. Prop. 208 aims to tax the rich and give it to the schools. Simple enough. Voters in California and New York do it a lot It’s supposed to raise almost a billion dollars a year for schools, proponents argued.
Others predict it will initially raise about $200 million per year less than that and then drop even further as the economic effects of Prop. 208 ripple through the economy.
In one fell swoop, Prop. 208 is likely to decrease average incomes in Arizona, reduce growth both in jobs and population and effectively end chances that the Legislature will listen to the cries of education when it claims to be underfunded.
How will it do all this damage? A higher state tax – roughly 75% increase- on higher earning individuals and families is a double hit due to federal tax code changes limiting the federal deductibility of state taxes.
For those hit by the extra tax, including small business owners, the dollar amounts could be significant enough to consider a.)changing business structure, say to lower-taxed corporation forms or b.)relocating from Arizona, just as high taxes are driving people in droves out of California.
Invest in Ed followed the union-backed Red for Ed movement of two years ago that led to 20% pay raises for teachers. That movement followed the passage of Prop. 123, which increases state distributions to education by some quarter-billion dollars per year. Prop. 301, recently extended for another 20 years, provides a steady income of about two-thirds of a billion dollars per year.
Arizona education does require more money if it is to become a model for others. Prop. 208 will provide some money at a cost of driving away top wage earners, those who often create jobs and prosperity for others.
In class warfare, the poor are usually the biggest losers.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.