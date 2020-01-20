Among the flurry of bills in the Arizona State Legislature are several proposals to restore more local control when it comes to vacation home rentals. One bill would allow cities to control where vacation rentals are allowed through local zoning ordinances.
Lake Havasu City officials, of course, like that idea. Havasu was already attempting to rein in vacation homes when Gov. Doug Ducey in 2016 stripped cities of their ability to exercise local control on such properties. Not surprisingly, that decision tied the hands of local officials turned resort towns like Havasu into something of a free-for-all. Ducey has since acknowledged that the law was short sighted, and made efforts starting last year to reverse some of its provisions.
However, we think the law needs to be rolled back entirely. Local leaders, not lawmakers at the state capital, know what’s best for their communities.
Havasu and communities like it ought to be allowed to manage short-term vacation rentals on their own terms. In Havasu, vacation rentals are an important part of the mix, giving the city extra flexibility to handle big events that draw big crowds like the annual balloon festival. Similarly, when the hotels are filled up on a big holiday weekend, our supply of vacation homes ensures we don’t have to turn folks away.
But like any business, the city needs the ability to control where they’re allowed to set up shop. A vacation home with high turnover can be a big problem in an otherwise quiet neighborhood. Local folks know what works best.
The bills in the legislature are a positive step in the right direction, but the state ought to let locals have full control over how their communities are managed.
– Today’s News-Herald
