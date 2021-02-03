Times of crisis have a way of empowering government in uncomfortable ways. The nearly year-long coronavirus pandemic functionally changed the way our government operates, with presidents and governors ruling by fiat, willingly unchecked by any kind of legislative balance.
It’s no wonder that governors across America have fallen in love with executive orders. It allows them to make quick and far-reaching decisions without the trappings of checks and balances getting in the way. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is certainly no exception. The Republican governor was early to embrace his role in managing the coronavirus crisis from the top down. Sometimes it was easy to see the logic in those decisions. Other times, not so much.
His decisions shuttered businesses but allowed tourism to flourish. Bars were closed but bars that served food could operate in some capacity. Schools were closed and hospitals were ordered to stop elective surgeries in the name of stopping the virus. Cities weren’t allowed to enact mask policies – until they were. And enforcement for any of it? Get out of here.
These are policies that could have been a lot better had the wheels of government been allowed to grind a little more.
As we’ve said previously, Arizona’s state legislature shares a lot of the blame for abandoning their oversight role over the last year. We’re glad to see they’re now jumping back into the fray, with recent legislation to change the way executive orders are handled in the future. On a party-line vote, members of the Republican-Senate Government approved several measures to require the governor to get legislative approval once an emergency is declared. If the emergency fails to get ratified, any emergency authority would automatically end after a certain number of days.
It’s a necessary step in a process that has made it too easy for Ducey to govern like a king.
One of the biggest problems in Arizona is Ducey’s reluctance to let cities govern the way they see fit, within the boundaries of the law. Arizona law allows cities and counties to declare their own emergencies — and Lake Havasu City and Mohave County each had their own declarations – but the governor’s order says local government can’t do anything he doesn’t approve.
There were few conflicts locally, but there were certainly conflicts in other communities.
In his State of the State address last month, Ducey defended his power grab: “I’m not going to hand over the keys to a small group of mayors who have expressed every intention of locking down their cities.’’
To be clear, we aren’t defending lockdowns and curfews, but we do believe the best form of government is the one that is closest to the people, and the governor’s office is several layers removed. If a City Council decides that a lockdown is best, they’re immediately accountable to their constituents, who they live among and interact with daily. Those same folks would have difficulty getting an audience with the governor, who claims to best represent them.
We’ve learned a lot of lessons throughout this pandemic. One of the biggest? One man can’t govern all of it, all of the time. Checks and balances are there for a reason.
-- Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.