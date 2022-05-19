The 32-year-old Radiation Exposure Compensation Act was intended to help people who were unknowingly exposed to Cold War nuclear testing from the 1940s to the 1960s. A lot of the nation’s testing during that time was conducted in the Mojave Desert, not far from Las Vegas. And yet, despite being literally downwind from those nuclear testing sites, Mohave County and Nevada’s Clark County are weirdly excluded from the compensation act’s beneficiaries.
Above-ground atomic weapons tests continued in the Nevada desert until the early 1960s, meaning the youngest “Downwinders” are in their 60s. It’s unclear how many people in our region would actually qualify for the compensation if not excluded by geography —during the testing period, the peak population of the county was about 8,500.
Still, there are definitely exposure victims living among us who deserve the help that RECA was intended to provide. As the years go by, that number is getting smaller.
The oversight is one that political representatives like Congressman Paul Gosar have attempted to fix numerous times over the years, but Congress seems to have no appetite for addressing this outrage.
The act was renewed again earlier this month, extending compensation benefits for another two years. However, Gosar’s pitch to finally include Mohave County and Clark County in the law’s language didn’t get any traction in D.C. It’s interesting that neighboring Arizona counties, which are much farther away from those Cold War testing sites, have been included in the Act since Day 1.
There’s no logical or scientific reason for Mohave and Clark counties to be excluded from RECA. Gosar is right that Congress has a moral responsibility to update the language.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.