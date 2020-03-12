A new mechanism for funding tourism efforts in rural Arizona appears to have widespread support in the state Legislature and would offer areas such as Lake Havasu City options in the quest for tourist dollars.
The bill, already approved by the state Senate, allows communities and counties of fewer than two million people the ability to create tourism marketing authorities. Where created TMAs would impose charges on sold hotel room nights.
Creation of the TMAs would come if more than half of hotels and resorts in an area petition the local government authority – city or county—to do so.
The TMA mechanism offers a good alternative for Arizona communities to compete with other areas where there are fewer obstacles to increasing hospitality or other tax rates.
Lake Havasu City’s tourism agency, Go Lake Havasu, is funded by a 3% room tax and a 1% restaurant food and beverage tax. Go Lake Havasu receives three fourths of those tax revenues with the remainder going to the Partnership for Economic Development for its job-creation initiatives.
Hotel guests don’t like the additional lodging taxes – the rate for which is usually in the fine print of reservation information – and yet they must especially hate those fees in other states where the combined sales and lodging tax rate is especially high.
In Connecticut and Hawaii, for example, the lodging tax is 9% in addition to sales tax. Arizona makes it difficult for either the Legislature or the public to raise taxes, usually requiring a supermajority of votes to do so. Lake Havasu City has its own voter-approved limit on raising taxes.
Promoting a destination is essential to its success and dollars fuel this effort. If successful, tourism marketing results in more income to a community from visitors, jobs created to serve visitors, and more tax dollars to pay for things like education and roads and public safety.
Many business and tourism groups, including Go Lake Havasu, are listed among the supporters for the proposed TMAs.
Importantly, the bill doesn’t require communities to set up TMAs. It makes them an option and that’s a good thing to have when competing against hundreds of other locations for tourism revenue.
— Today’s News-Herald
