Jackets? Moisture from the sky? Unusual, yes, but reassuring for a Lake Havasu City resident unaccustomed to anything other than warm, dry days.
This week’s unsettled, cool weather sets a more traditional tone for the holiday season. The cooldown also offers a good time to talk about water use in a parched Arizona at a time when the need feels less urgent than when the thermometers are pegged well above normal.
To that end, there are strong benefits possible from a rural water coalition aimed at sharing and learning from mutual concerns. Credit Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy for starting the group several months ago.
The idea that a couple dozen government officials get together to talk doesn’t sound groundbreaking or even that promising. In truth, they have something important to discuss and the conversation is a foundation for action.
Arizona is suffering from a lack of water. Increasingly, urban interests are stacked against rural communities that have untapped water either in surface water rights to the Colorado River or resources of little-regulated groundwater supplies.
The state’s water regulations are well-defined along urban and rural lines. Cities are surrounded by the state’s active management areas, where groundwater pumping limitations pose a challenge for rapidly growing populations.
Cities looking elsewhere for water are finding some of it in the rest of the state, such as the recent purchase of Cibola-area river water rights by Queen Creek.
Efforts to limit those transfers as well as to oversee rural groundwater to assure it’s not overused meets real resistance from lawmakers from Maricopa and Pima counties.
Communities tend to take a narrow, parochial view of water issues, looking no further than fixing local problems. Clearly, the interests of many rural communities are bound by this urban-rural divide. Combining efforts means more muscle in forming state policies and laws.
This week’s cooldown is appropriate for a continuation of the conversation, fireplace optional.
— Today’s News-Herald
