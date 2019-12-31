Welcome to a new decade. Lake Havasu City is entering the 2020s positioned for prosperity and growth. We’re experiencing the biggest growth spurt since Robert McCulloch, and city tax revenues are consistently hitting record levels.
Yes, Havasu is ready to thrive in the 2020s. It’s a far cry from where we were a decade ago, still nursing our wounds from the Great Recession of 2008, with a stagnant population, falling home sales and declining tax rolls.
Those hard times forced hard decisions, but the passage of time has shown that we’re better off for them. Lake Havasu Unified School District, for instance, was forced to close one of its two middle schools as it faced a declining student population and a shrinking budget. That choice was a difficult one, but it paved the way for the eventual establishment of ASU Havasu, which has been a catalyst for growth and transformation.
Likewise, smart planning and conservative budget approaches by the Lake Havasu City Council for much of the last decade meant the city was able to build and keep its reserves through good times and bad.
Of course, it wasn’t all hard. Things have been pretty good for the past few years, and those times helped shape us, too.
Who can forget the massive planning effort that went into crafting the Vision 20/20 Plan that helped lead to a $2 million prize and a declaration that Lake Havasu City was among “America’s Best Communities?” That plan created an ambitious and exciting outline for Havasu’s future, and we look forward to see how local leaders implement it over the next few years.
There’s a lot to be excited about thanks to the groundwork that’s been laid. There’s an ambitious new owner at The Shops at Lake Havasu, and the Havasu Riviera project appears to be finally getting off the ground thanks to dogged determination of local leaders and developers. Indeed, Lake Havasu City has a lot to look forward to in 2020 and the years that follow.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.