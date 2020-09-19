The New York Times Magazine’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project” is at the heart of a bitter debate over curriculum in Lake Havasu City schools that could ultimately unseat the school board president.
During a board meeting last week, board member Nichole Cohen offered a passionate appeal about keeping the “1619 Project” and materials related to Black Lives Matter out of Havasu schools. An inspired crowd also attended the meeting and board president Lisa Roman’s attempts to run the meeting and keep order were interpreted by many as unnecessarily strict and unreasonable. She’s now the subject of a petition effort that could result in a recall election. That’s a shame. It’s clear that Roman, like Cohen, is passionate about education and our community; her perceived ability to run a meeting doesn’t mean she doesn’t belong on the board. Roman and Cohen, and all of the board members for that matter, bring diverse voices to the forefront, and Lake Havasu City is better off for it. In the past two years, they’ve weighed many important decisions, including sex education classes, student dress code enforcement and most importantly, the district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
We applaud Cohen for bringing important issues forward. We applaud Roman for taking her role as board president seriously.
It’s clear that passions run high during meetings, and there’s opportunity for our board members to improve. Roman ought to get that chance before she’s subjected to a recall effort that will cost taxpayers thousands.
— Today’s News-Herald
