In the world of school finances, every revenue stream is important. That includes the many fundraisers that are held each year by parent-teacher associations, athletic groups and academic clubs.
At some Havasu schools, however, the school district has relied too heavily on the generosity of those groups to provide ongoing services, including pricey academic programs like Accelerated Reading and Scholastic.
In a perfect world, the district would provide those services while relying on outside groups for one-off activities such as special field trips.
Of course, education budgeting, especially in Arizona, is far from being a perfect world, and the district is caught between a rock and a hard place.
Smoketree, Oro Grande, Nautilus and Havasupai elementary schools are Title I schools, meaning they qualify for federal funding that pays for those academic programs. Starline and Jamaica have slightly different demographics, so those Title I funds aren’t available — the money for programs like Accelerated Reading, which is used at every Havasu campus, must be located from other sources. Lake Havasu City, fortunately, is a giving community and parent-teacher groups at Starline and Jamaica have been happy to step forward over the years to provide those necessary funds.
To do so, they’ve conducted various fundraisers, the latest of which would allow students to pay a certain amount of money to participate in a “free dress day.” The problem with that particular event, of course, is that it violates the dress code the school district has worked very hard to cultivate over the years. It sends mixed messages to students, and worse, it creates some of the same inequality problems the dress code was intended to end.
Though we applaud the creativity of the organizers, these types of fundraisers are not appropriate.
As Superintendent Diana Asseier says, everyone needs to be a little more thoughtful about how fundraisers are conducted.
Also, some parents have complained about feeling fundraiser fatigue. After all, there are only so many bake sales and jog-a-thons a community can support, and schools aren’t the only ones who come calling. Church groups, service clubs and sports teams all make regular rounds seeking donations. This seems like a good time for a reminder that Arizona allows residents extra tax incentives to support schools. Arizona allows tax credits to be used to help local public schools, and you can designate where that money should be spent. Call the school district at 928-505-6917 for information on tax credits.
— Today’s News-Herald
