Vaccine mandates is a loaded phrase right now, but it’s best to not forget there are vaccine requirements, at least for those attending school.
In all the bother about coronavirus, all the remote learning and hybrid attendance and distancing, it’s possible some students may be behind on their other immunizations that are required for class.
Public school starts Monday. So the annual back to school health fair comes at a good time. It’s Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Aquatic Center. Known more commonly as the Stick ‘em event, it offers a chance from immunizations and other health-related services.
Polio, measles, mumps, hepatitis, tetanus, chickenpox and other illnesses haven’t gone away while the pandemic reigned. In fact, some worry, some of those could make a comeback because of the disruptions to health care delivery during lockdowns and restrictions for coronavirus.
With some narrow exceptions, schools require immunizations for the once-common childhood illnesses and similar requirements around the country are given most of the credit for dramatically decreasing the incidence of those diseases.
The health fair, put on by the Lake Havasu Community Health Foundation, offers more than jabs, though. Vision and dental screenings and athletic physicals or vouchers to receive them are also available.
There will also be game booths and arts and crafts. Continuing an annual tradition, bicycle helmets will be given to the first 100 children.
The return of the health fair is a return to normal. We hope the immunizations prove helpful in keeping students free of illness as school schedules return to full-time, in-person learning on Monday.
— Today’s News-Herald
