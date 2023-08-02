The annual back-to-school ritual starts today as thousands of Lake Havasu City children headed back to classes. The first week back to school is always an exciting time in Lake Havasu City. For students, the new year is full of promises and untapped potential. Teachers feel refreshed and invigorated after a couple months off. And parents are glad to have a break after a long summer.

Fortunately, the first day of classes went off without any reported major accidents or injuries, but it’s important for drivers to be ever watchful on Havasu streets — particularly during the morning and afternoon hours when children could be walking or riding bikes to and from campus, and particularly near school zones.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.