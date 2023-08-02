The annual back-to-school ritual starts today as thousands of Lake Havasu City children headed back to classes. The first week back to school is always an exciting time in Lake Havasu City. For students, the new year is full of promises and untapped potential. Teachers feel refreshed and invigorated after a couple months off. And parents are glad to have a break after a long summer.
Fortunately, the first day of classes went off without any reported major accidents or injuries, but it’s important for drivers to be ever watchful on Havasu streets — particularly during the morning and afternoon hours when children could be walking or riding bikes to and from campus, and particularly near school zones.
Remember, speed limits are reduced in all school zones, and Lake Havasu City police officers are being dispatched to watch traffic and ensure road safety.
Some tips to avoid getting a ticket:
• The speed limit in school zones is 15 miles per hour between the portable signs placed on the roadway. Drivers are required to stop if anyone is present anywhere within the crosswalk when the signs are in the street.
• When approaching a school bus that has stopped on a roadway with flashing red lights, drivers must come to a complete stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can proceed again when the bus resumes motion or stops signaling with flashing red lights.
• Avoid distractions such as hand-held electronic devices while driving. This is already good practice, but it’s even more important to remember when there are young pedestrians around.
Parents, do yourself a favor and demand that your children wear helmets if they’re riding a bike, scooter or skateboard to school. They’re not only a vital piece of safety equipment that have saved many lives over the years, they’re required by law if your child is under 16.
School should be a place where kids are safe from physical harm. With a little extra caution, we can ensure that idea extends to the areas beyond campus as well.
