Mask mandates in schools are political lightning rods around the country, with demonstrations and legal maneuvers keeping the topic very alive.
Lake Havasu City public schools haven’t experienced the drama seen elsewhere in the state and nation but the issue is nonetheless very real.
Simply put, the debate is whether schools should make students and teachers wear facemasks. That mandate is prohibited under a new Arizona law that may or may not be in effect right now depending on court outcomes.
The secondary question, assuming masks aren’t required, is how best to inform parents to let them decide whether to send a student to school with or without a mask, or not send them at all.
And the issue isn’t one just of facemasks. It’s about the effectiveness of all the school safety protocols. Meaningful information would do a lot to help parents and students evaluate the best course of action. Meaningful information takes some work to dig out.
We hope parents benefit from learning last week that 2.5% of students — that’s 130 total – have tested positive for coronavirus in the district since school began. That information came upon request from Today’s News-Herald and isn’t routinely available.
The actual number is lower than the rumored 200 cases at the high school alone. Or the rumored 15 football players hit with covid to force the cancellation of the first high school football game. (The team had confirmed cases but no specific number was revealed.)
How best to get rid of rumors? Make the facts readily available.
Consider the way in which information is exchanged between public schools, the Mohave County Health Department and the public.
The schools don’t report all covid cases to the county. There may be an assumption that the county should know from the testing lab.
And the health department doesn’t necessarily provide test result information to the schools.
Parents get notices – lots of them, we’re told – anytime their child is potentially exposed to the coronavirus by sharing a classroom with someone who tested positive. The notices are good, but numbers and trends would be better.
That’s the information parents need. Instead, parents are put in the role of information middlemen. They notify the school of an absence. They help the health department with any contact tracing.
Covid case reporting to the health department and vice versa should be mandatory.
It’s amazing how much easier it is to find good solutions to problems when decisions are based upon solid information.
— Today’s News-Herald
