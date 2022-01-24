Children haven’t been left out of the latest coronavirus surge. In Arizona, there have been about 115,000 cases of covid-19 reported in people under 20 over the last six months. Mohave County has had 4,500 cases in kids in that same period. These aren’t huge numbers by comparison to other demographic groups, but they’re ones that are significant to any parent with kids in school.
Even though Arizona schools have mostly adopted loose standards when it comes to keeping kids on campus during the pandemic, students who have been exposed must still quarantine themselves at home for 10 days after a positive test. And the recent surge means there are a lot of kids affected by covid right now — either directly infected or exposed by a close family member living in their homes.
Kids who get covid, understandably, risk falling behind in school.
Students who are kept home are supposed to get work packets to keep up with their studies during these downtimes, but it’s hard to believe they’re getting the time and attention necessary to adequately absorb new materials.
We can do better.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District had a pretty good hybrid system going when schools weren’t yet fully back in session. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but it gave parents some options about how their students were schooled amid the pandemic.
Schools should find a way to offer up those options again. Students who are forced to stay home because of covid should still be able to remotely access a classroom environment from home and mostly keep up with current instruction. To be sure, there are significant hurdles to be overcome. For starters, our schools can hardly hire enough staff to maintain the physical classroom spaces we have, never mind the online learning spaces that would need educators assigned. There are also a few technological roadblocks that would have to be considered.
In fairness, these are the kinds of problems the federal covid-19 funds were intended to solve, and the state should be able to find enough of that funding to support local school districts.
Our schools proved they could accommodate home-based learning during the early days of the pandemic.
Keeping exposed kids out of school is the responsible thing to do to keep infections down during a pandemic. But it doesn’t negate our responsibility to ensure those exposed kids continue to get a good education at home.
— Today’s News-Herald
