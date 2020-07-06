Yesterday, the Lake Havasu Unified School District discussed what the return to school will look like. For now, the date students head back to class is Aug. 17, but that could easily get pushed back to some later date if the governor again decides he knows what’s best for local school districts.
Given the ever-changing uncertainty, many school districts are considering distance learning as part of the back-to-school package. On one hand, it’s a smart move that guarantees students will, in theory, get the instruction they need and deserve.
On the other hand, our schools aren’t equipped for it. Lake Havasu Unified’s experiment with distance learning didn’t go so well in the last quarter of the last school year.
Technology is part of the problem. Some students have the equipment they need. Many don’t. If students are expected to attend class from home, using video services and other online tools, districts probably need to consider providing standardized equipment — and a high-speed internet connection — to each student. That’s not an inexpensive proposal.
And then there’s the human problem. It’s hard to track development and hold students accountable in an online environment. Not impossible, but it’s apparently hard enough that the school district elected not to require students to turn any work in when they switched to distance learning last spring.
Meanwhile, teachers approached online learning in a variety of ways, leaving a lot to be desired. Some used apps and emails to keep in contact with students. Others held weekly Zoom chats with their entire classrooms. Still others were rarely heard from, but they sent homework packets home on a regular basis.
This hodge-podge approach might have been OK when it seemed like the shutdown might be temporary, but now that it’s clear the pandemic will be part of the dynamic for some time, we need a better solution.
Frankly, we don’t believe any form of distance learning is a good option for elementary students. Many children — especially those in the primary grades — seem to perform better in hands-on situations, something that Zoom meetings simply can’t replace. Parents — most of whom have full-time jobs — shouldn’t be expected to take the role of their children’s teachers.
Students need to be back on campus next month, with proper social distancing measures in place.
— Today’s News-Herald
