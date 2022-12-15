It’s once again time for the Christmas Bird Count. The annual event started Wednesday, Dec. 14, and continues through January 5.
Conducted entirely by volunteers, the Christmas Bird Count is the largest citizen science project in the world. It helps to track the health and well-being of bird populations and is vital to conservation efforts. Originating as an actual hunt in the 19th century, on Christmas Day in 1900 someone had the bright idea to put a pause on hunting the birds and instead just observe them.
Volunteers take part by counting birds for at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the event and reporting their sightings online at birdcount.org. The data help researchers understand bird population trends across the continent, information that is critical for effective conservation.
In Lake Havasu City, bird count efforts are often conducted by the Friends of the Bill Williams and Havasu National Wildlife Refuges. Past bird counts have been held on both the California and Arizona sides of the Colorado River, centered near Beal Lake, an area within the Topock Marsh. Each count includes small teams taking various routes throughout the Christmas Bird Count circles. Each team tracks the number of different species they see, along with the number of each species observed.
Consider helping out with the count this year. It’s a fun experience, and the volunteer efforts are helpful for scientists, government agencies and nature enthusiasts to know just how many birds (and what kinds) are in a particular area. That’s especially true for an area like our local refuges, which are home to 318 bird species including the endangered southwestern willow flycatcher.
There’s lots more information about the count at the audubon.org website.
