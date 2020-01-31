The 2nd Amendment Sanctuary effort stretches from New York (upstate, not the city) to California (Needles was a leader.)
To dismiss it as a movement of reactionary, angry and probably racist rednecks, as many in the media and on the political left are doing, is a mistake.
To underestimate its political power is also foolish. Widespread grass-roots movements that became responsible for significant changes in the country’s culture and governance are almost always given short shrift in the formative years. Think of women voting or civil rights.
The 2nd Amendment Sanctuary push got a lot of attention in Virginia recently.
It didn’t get as much in Bullhead City, seeking to join Mohave County as sanctuaries for gun rights. The media coverage in Virginia was almost hilarious in the way major outlets practically begged for some gun violence to come from demonstrations against new gun restrictions.
To properly understand this movement, it needs to be viewed not through the prism of gun-caused deaths but through the need to preserve the Constitution. Those who’ve become active in the movement are, in most cases, far from obsessed with guns.
They’ve gotten used to guns. They hunted with them, part of a lifestyle that includes fishing and camping and other outdoor pursuits. Guns were a given, there when it was the right tool for the job and its possession protected by the Constitution.
Until laws and regulations started chipping away at the right of law-abiding citizens to own guns, just like it says in the Constitution. They understand the need to address mass killings. They don’t understand why there are political calls for tighter gun regulations every time a gang member is shot with a stolen weapon.
Even those who don’t use guns or even care for them can and should appreciate that at least someone’s looking out for the Constitution.
A 2nd Amendment Sanctuary is a broad name for government bodies that say they’ll refuse to dedicate resources to enforce new, restrictive gun rules. How well that works in practice depends on the political backbone at the time.
Here, on the publishing end of things, we deal with First Amendment issues a lot. While thankful for its protections, we’re often reminded “it’s only an amendment.” The Bill of Rights requires a lot of work and effort to keep it intact.
No one should confuse the 2nd Amendment movement with the Sanctuary City movement to protect undocumented immigrants.
The latter refers to people who have broken the law by being in this country. The former refers to protecting the law itself.
It has legs, thankfully.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.