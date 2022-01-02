Lake Havasu City needs a second bridge to the Island, and local legislators say they’re going to push hard to achieve state funding to finally get it done.
There was a time when a single bridge was sufficient. During Havasu’s early years there were few businesses and only a limited number of homes on the Island, and activities there mostly involved water recreation.
It hasn’t been that way for a long time. Today, a lot more of the Island has developed to attract more auto traffic, and there’s no reason to think that growth won’t continue. Meanwhile, the London Bridge and the lake that surrounds it draw thousands of tourists to the Island each year. And yet, the narrow London Bridge remains the only way to get across the Bridgewater Channel. The three-lane bridge falls below federal standards and would have been upgraded or replaced a long time ago if it wasn’t a beloved tourist attraction. And so it remains a traffic bottleneck -- one that we begrudgingly tolerate during most times of the year, and avoid like the plague when there’s an event that will produce high traffic volumes. A second bridge has been long planned, linking the north end of the channel near Lake Havasu State Park and Crazy Horse Campgrounds, but the lack of funding has been a literal roadblock.
There’s been little discussion about how to pay for the second bridge -- as a community, we’ve always decided to cross that bridge when we come to it.
That’s where the state can and should help out — Havasu is a big contributor to state tourism tax dollars, and it would be nice to see some of that money flow back to this area in the form of infrastructure that benefits both local tourism and local residents.
Of course, there are lots of projects and ideas competing for limited tax dollars, and it’s hard to predict whether our legislators will be able to get it done.
Smart lawmakers will look for ways to avoid those contentious budget talks that often tank projects like this. To do so, they might only need to take a look at property already owned by the state. There are undeveloped parts of the Island that remain in the State Land Trust. Such lands are held by the state until they can be auctioned off, usually to support education. The legislature might consider conveying some trust lands to Havasu for the purpose of selling the property and using the profits to pay for a second bridge.
Perhaps this is all easier said than done. Perhaps we’ll be waiting for a second bridge for another 20 years. But we won’t know until we start having real conversations about how to achieve it.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.