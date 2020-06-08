There’s a lot of talk about coming second waves (and third waves and so forth) of the coronavirus. Those predictions would seem more credible if anyone knew some of the most basic information on how far infections are currently spread.
More than three months into the pandemic, testing is still far from routine. Testing as the outbreak began was hampered and delayed by a lack of test kits.
Tests are now widely available, but not so widely available and used that core questions can be answered. How many people now have coronavirus in the U.S.? How many had it and recovered?
The only way to answer those questions is through more testing. Answering them would provide understanding of a disease which has produced many experts but not much knowledge.
Right now, by definition, the only people counted as infected with coronavirus are those testing positive for it. In Arizona, with some 23,000 cases, about five percent of the state’s seven million population have been tested and about five percent of the tests have been positive. That would seem a large sample size, except for one huge thing: Almost all of those tested so far have shown symptoms and been referred for a test.
If extrapolated simply from the results thus far, it would work out to about 350,000 actual cases in the state so far. No doubt the virus is far more widespread than the tests now show but the numbers don’t allow proper conclusions.
Obviously, the state — and the country — need much wider testing of those without symptoms to learn the true extent of the infection.
Tests are available now, but they’re not easily accessible. Referrals from a physician are still a big part of the process, and even without, the options are waiting for a test blitz or making an appointment at a lab.
At-home test kits are available but, even with federal approval, there are concerns about accuracy, especially false negatives.
The process needs to be made as easy as an at-home pregnancy test with high accuracy confidence.
Until that gold standard is met, the chances of successfully predicting second waves are slim without a way to measure the first one.
— Today’s News-Herald
