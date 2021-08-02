The 2022 elections are upon us. Shouldn’t the Arizona Senate finally give up its recount of the 2020 election that is now nine months ago? The audit of Maricopa County votes was initially supposed to last a couple of months. It drags on and on, with little end in sight.
It began with an admirable purpose: To identify irregularities and procedural shortcomings that could inform the state Legislature’s continuing efforts to assure elections are fair and accurate.
It’s come a long way since then, and by that we mean its only outcome is likely to be an erosion of faith and trust people have in elections, the foundation of this country’s self-governance.
Namely:
The contractor for the audit was best known for shilling Donald Trump’s never-ending message that the presidential election was stolen from him through shoddy vote practices.
Millions more in private donations have been raised to continue the audit.
The Senate’s liaison was barred from the recount area, threatened to quit over the lack of access, then stayed on…for now.
The Justice Department is warning all states, in a message that seems crafted for Arizona, that it will take legal action over any voter intimidation or lack of security of ballots cast in a national election.
A report on what the auditors found is planned for release in a couple of weeks. But don’t hold your breath.
Whatever comes out of it will face significant credibility challenges and the Cyber Ninja auditors have done nothing to help overcome those obvious challenges. If there’s a smoking gun, it’s best to let the skeptics see it.
More likely than a smoking gun will be claims of inconsistencies that require, yes, more auditing.
The Legislature should already have clear evidence of one thing: The state needs a voting system that allows recounts and audits to be completed quickly, as in two weeks. It also needs an independent, or at least bipartisan, group that will oversee election challenges.
They have what they need. The Senate should have enough sense to join those who say we’ve really, really, really seen enough.
— Today’s News-Herald
(2) comments
For the first time since the fraudit began in April, the state Senate’s team of fools has vacated the state fairgrounds near downtown Phoenix.
The nearly 2.1 million ballots from the 2020 general election have been returned to Maricopa County election officials and are now useless due to lack of security and tampering.
However, the departure from the fairgrounds may not be permanent. Goofy Senate President Karen Fann and moron Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen issued new subpoenas to both the county and to Dominion Voting Systems, which provides the county’s ballot tabulation machines. The subpoenas demand that Dominion turn over administrative passwords for its machines — which election officials aren’t privy to — and that the county provide routers used by its election department, along with other data.
Depending on what the county and Dominion provide in response to the subpoenas the team led by a fake Florida-based company Cyber Ninjas may need to take possession of the county’s voting machines again. The response to the subpoenas will also determine how long it takes the fraudit team to complete its final report.
The Justice Department has issued guidance on voting rights and on the pitfalls of post-election audits, reminders that were sent to all states but clearly aimed at Arizona and its fraudit of Maricopa County elections.
The two statements follow months of warnings from the department raising concerns about the security of the more than 2 million ballots that were handed over to a private firm for review and its plans to go door-to-door to question voters.
While the department’s guidance cited states’ rights to conduct elections, it also laid out controlling federal law, and Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a prepared statement that “where violations of such laws occur, the Justice Department will not hesitate to act.” A department official said the guidance – which put “audits” in quotes, as many critics of the state’s review have done – released Wednesday was aimed at keeping other states from repeating the concerns that have been raised to Arizona.
“I think the reason we’re issuing this as guidance is to tell jurisdictions generally that we are concerned that if they’re going to conduct these so-called audits, they have to comply with federal law,” said a department official, speaking on background Wednesday. “And warning them that they can’t conduct these audits in a way this is going to intimidate voters.”
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a sharp critic of the election review, welcomed the Justice Department’s latest move. “I have been raising concerns to the Department of Justice Civil Rights division about the audit in Arizona since the start of this fiasco,” Hobbs said in a statement Wednesday. “Many of the concerns I shared with the Department of Justice months ago were related to federal laws regarding the preservation of ballots and equipment.”
In a Washington Post editorial in June, Hobbs called the “audit” by Cyber Ninjas “an absurd spectacle” aimed not at instilling confidence in the election but in digging up “nonexistent evidence” and spreading wild conspiracy theories to support the “big lie” that a twice impeached loser won the election.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.