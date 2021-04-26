Keeping the Mohave County Senior Center in Lake Havasu City closed could be more damaging to the health of its patrons than the remaining risk of coronavirus.
Thankfully, county Supervisors last week voted to reopen the county senior centers by May 7. The decision overturned the administrative choice of keeping them closed.
The Lake Havasu City center was closed last March, shutting down not just a social outlet for older people but also a way to monitor the apparent health of those who go there.
County Health Director Denise Burley said earlier the centers should remain closed. By Monday’s board vote, she was more optimistic, noting recent case declines.
Cases are down. Vaccinations are up. The state says more than 30,000 people over age 65 have received vaccinations in Mohave County. And thousands of people have acquired additional immunity from having the illness.
The center continued to offer lunch for pickup during the shutdown. It also coordinates the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins. Nutrition is important, of course, but so is social stimulation.
Older people are especially vulnerable to severe cases of coronavirus. They are also especially vulnerable to a wide range of physical illnesses and emotional problems. Life is not without risk and those risks increase with age.
That’s a prime reason the senior center exists.
Social interaction and activities may not prevent physical illnesses but a social setting can help spot them. The interaction and activities can, though, play a role in preventing emotional and mental health problems.
It appears about half the senior centers around the country have reopened. They’ve done so using distancing and capacity guidelines everyone is familiar with. They usually require masks.
Many of the centers that remain closed offer online programs, such as exercise and education.
The local senior center doesn’t fit in either of these categories, at least until May 7.
The senior center’s constituency didn’t get to their age without a lifetime of managing risks. Life is risk. We think the older population gets that.
Reopening the centers is overdue. They are too important in supporting the needs of a vulnerable population to keep the doors closed.
— Today’s News-Herald
