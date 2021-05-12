Lake Havasu City’s senior center should have opened up this week. More than a year after it closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, it remains shuttered because of lingering concerns over the virus. The concerns are legitimate and understandable. Seniors are among the most vulnerable to the disease, so it stands to reason that any place that encourages seniors to gather in large groups is probably among the last that should reopen.
That vulnerability, however, is also why seniors were the first to get the vaccine — nearly six months ago. About 32 percent of all residents in the county have now received the vaccine, and the number of new cases each day is down to the single digits.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted about a month ago to reopen the senior centers by May 7, but they agreed to delay that opening to June when concerns were raised by the public health department over the way the food program operates. To offer a hybrid food distribution model that can continue to cater to residents who don’t yet feel comfortable gathering in groups, the county needs to hire additional staff and recruit volunteers. That’s the main reason for the delay, which pushed the opening to June.
The hybrid meal program is an admirable aspiration, but it shouldn’t hold up the reopening.
People who are uncomfortable going back can make other arrangements to get their meals, but they shouldn't prevent so many others from once again enjoying this important — and taxpayer funded — community center.
Senior centers are more than meeting spaces and shuffleboard courts. They’re one of the most important ways communities can keep their elderly populations engaged. They offer a full range of activities and volunteer opportunities that help create a fulfilling life. Senior centers offer fitness classes and craft workshops — there’s even a jam band that meets at the Havasu senior center in the winters. They provide a sustaining food program (the county should be commended for continuing that service through the pandemic.)
Importantly, senior centers provide a way to connect for seniors who may otherwise be alone -- and lonely.
In the early days of the pandemic, one of President Trump’s chief concerns about shutting down schools, churches and institutions like senior centers was the potential for increase in depression, loneliness and suicides.
The importance of social connectivity can’t be understated, and in Lake Havasu City and other Mohave County communities, senior centers are a big piece of that social puzzle. That piece has been missing for too long.
— Today’s News-Herald
