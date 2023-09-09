Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. It’s a day that remains vivid for those of us who remember watching the horrifying events in real time. Arizonans were just waking up and starting their day when news of the hijacked passenger planes slamming into both towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, and the Pentagon in Washington, and a field in southwestern Pennsylvania, commanded the world’s attention. We watched in horror as the towers collapsed, as rescue efforts pressed on, as the country mourned.
It didn’t take long for America to move through the stages of grief. First denial. Anger. Depression. Finally, acceptance and resolve.
An act of evil — of war — had been committed against the U.S. Like other historical atrocities committed against America, the events of Sept. 11 certainly caused injury to the nation— but it also brought us together like we hadn’t seen in decades. A wave of national patriotism surged as Americans resolved to heal, to rebuild and to lash out against the people who’d attacked us. We resolved to rid the world of terrorism and we pledged that we’d “never forget” the acts of that day nor let our guard down.
Twenty-two years later, it’s not clear what we accomplished in the War on Terror.
Afghanistan is still in the news and it’s still a breeding ground for terrorists. The threat of attacks against the U.S. seems just as potent as it did two decades ago and our politicians, thanks to a deep political divide and inept leaders, appear ill-equipped to respond to a world-shattering event like the one we suffered through in 2001. Meanwhile, patriotism, that metric of a people’s love for country, has been co-opted by political groups.
The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks is a solemn observation. But we hope it’s also an opportunity for our country to reconsider its dark direction and cling to some of the hope and heroism that inspired us in the days after the attacks. America is a wonderful nation, and on Sept. 11 we saw our best qualities shine through one of our worst moments.
(1) comment
The media coverage should be more sensitive to those of us who react to the iconic images like a punch in the gut. Even after so many years. You don't need to show the Zapruder film in November. Same with the tower pictures.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.