Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. It’s a day that remains vivid for those of us who remember watching the horrifying events in real time. Arizonans were just waking up and starting their day when news of the hijacked passenger planes slamming into both towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, and the Pentagon in Washington, and a field in southwestern Pennsylvania, commanded the world’s attention. We watched in horror as the towers collapsed, as rescue efforts pressed on, as the country mourned.

It didn’t take long for America to move through the stages of grief. First denial. Anger. Depression. Finally, acceptance and resolve.

Lauren Wakefield

The media coverage should be more sensitive to those of us who react to the iconic images like a punch in the gut. Even after so many years. You don't need to show the Zapruder film in November. Same with the tower pictures.

