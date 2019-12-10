Some people can’t live without service dogs. As companion animals, service dogs are trained to assist people with all sorts of conditions, both physical and mental, navigate their daily routines. They serve a much-needed role in our society and should be welcomed just about everywhere their owners go.
That’s why it’s so infuriating that some people take advantage of what has basically been an honor system. The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 made allowances for service animals, prohibiting government agencies from barring guide dogs. In recent years, other animals have joined their ranks.
The definition of a service animal has broadened in public perception, even though federal law continues to offer pretty strict guidelines on what service animals are supposed to do —and where they’re allowed to go.
It’s that last part that’s caused plenty of people to groan. Mohave County raised an objection last week when the Board of Supervisors barred all animals from county facilities, with an exception for law enforcement canines and service animals. Of course, that’s easier said than done.
It’s becoming more common to see pets in stores and restaurants, on airplanes, in government facilities and other public places. It might be clear that these dogs aren’t performing any kind of assistance other than companionship and stress relief, but it’s not OK, according to the ADA, for businesses to request any kind of documentation to prove the animal is needed.
That’s because the ADA doesn’t establish any kind of certification process.
There are several volunteer certification options for people who want to be able to prove their service animal is serving a real need, but certification is not required. That ought to change.
The federal government ought to allow states and municipalities to create licensing procedures for service animals. The process should not be tedious or cumbersome, but it should, at the very least, require some sort of proof that the animal has been trained to assist.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.