The coronavirus pandemic presented a test to churchgoing Americans across the country, and some places certainly handled it better than others. We are fortunate in Lake Havasu City that we were able to avoid the church-vs-state battles we saw emerge in other states and communities.
In many locales, state and local governments all but banned church services under broad no-gathering ordinances. Anyone with an elementary school understanding of the U.S. Constitution knows that there are some fundamental problems with a government order restricting people from practicing their religion. Freedom of religion, the right to assemble and freedom of speech are foundational cornerstones of our country.
In some places, such as Lodi, California, and Tampa, Florida, local governments used a heavy hand to keep people in place during the pandemic. It’s understandable, given our Constitutional protections, that some churches rebelled. Understandable, yet unfortunate. No matter where you stand on the mandatory closures, it’s clear that social distancing recommendations helped us avoid a larger infection rate and death count from coronavirus. Church congregations that continued to meet as normal certainly had the right to do so, but they put themselves at higher risk of contracting and spreading the virus.
Thankfully, churches in Lake Havasu City didn’t have to be persuaded. Churches in Havasu knew they had a role to play in keeping our community safe, and they did so in creative and inspired ways. Many churches used live streams of their services to continue to reach members, while others tried creative outreach alternatives, such as drive-in services.
None of it, of course, is a good substitute for real physical fellowship. This pandemic and the economic devastation it caused introduced all kinds of anxiety and fear, and churches are places where people can deal with these issues. We’re glad to see that Havasu’s churches are slowly opening back up, just like the rest of the town. We need them more than ever.
— Today’s News-Herald
