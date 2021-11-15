Lake Havasu City’s bus systems have hit something of a speed bump. Two of the city’s new transit systems are up and running, but the third — the fixed-route bus system — has been delayed until December.
Meanwhile, Lake Havasu Unified School District is suffering from a tight staffing situation that’s had a pretty big impact on its already limited transportation services. In fact, things at the district are so tight that the transportation supervisor has been driving routes himself, and one bus route was shut down for nearly a week because there was nobody who could drive it. You can imagine how much last-minute scrambling working families must do when the bus isn’t available to help get children to class.
It’s a problem the school district would no doubt love to solve quickly.
And yet, with a widespread labor shortage, this isn’t a problem we’re likely to solve without some creative solutions.
The pool of possible drivers is low because being a bus driver requires special certification and ongoing training. That means drivers who are certificated can have their pick of the best jobs, and they just got a lot more local options with the city introducing its own transportation services this year.
Here’s an idea: Rather than competing for bus drivers, the city and school district should work together on a transit plan that serves both agencies. Many cities and school districts already do this. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported last month that 15 high schools in the Las Vegas area arranged for students to ride public transit to and from school each day.
A joint approach on transportation would allow the city and school district to share the burden of cost for things like bus maintenance and personnel. It could also allow the school district to expand transportation availability to all eight of its schools instead of just the junior high. The campuses are spread out pretty evenly throughout the city, so adding bus stops at our schools might actually be pretty convenient for many residents wanting to get to their own neighborhoods.
The school district and city have worked together well in the past. One great example is the arrangement that provides city water for irrigation at school sites in exchange for public use of school facilities.
A shared bus system wouldn’t be without its hurdles — keeping kids safe must be priority No. 1 — but it’s an idea that deserves exploration. The city and school district ought to get the wheels turning on the possibilities.
—Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.