The holidays are not over and neither is the shopping season. After-Christmas sales are a big part of retailers’ annual volume. How people spend their money right now can help local businesses get over a very difficult year. For the past six weeks, Today’s News-Herald, the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, the Partnership for Economic Development and city government have pushed an awareness campaign on the importance of spending shopping dollars locally.
The call to action is straightforward and more urgent this year than any in memory: Shopping locally retains jobs, it provides tax money to pay for services such as roads and parks and police and it helps the many social and athletic organizations in town that exist largely from business donations.
For the past nine months, local businesses have worked hard to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.
They not only have to create workable and safe plans to serve customers but they have to then communicate to their customers and prospective customers that safety is a top priority.
Along the way, they also have to assure that their own supply pipelines are working. It’s been a difficult year on that front. Think toilet paper in the spring. Supply disruptions across all categories have been commonplace for months.
Some business categories have done better than others during the pandemic.
But none are unaffected.
Construction is booming, granted. But supplies of materials can slow fulfillment. Same with expensive boats and recreational vehicles: They’re selling quickly but inventories are lagging.
Retail – and we’ll put food service in this category for the holidays – is one area where local people can make a large and quick difference in sustaining local business.
One dividend is already clear. Exchanges and returns of Christmas gifts is certainly more enjoyable when the gift came from a local store. No shipping required.
Shop Lake Havasu City, please. It will make the place we all love a lot better.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.