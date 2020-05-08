A reopening for U.S. Forest Service recreation facilities in Arizona would seem to be one of the first steps to take as coronavirus restrictions ease.
Instead, while Arizonans can get haircuts and shop and next week eat in restaurants, they cannot sleep in a tent in a Forest Service campground in the state. Sorry, they’re closed.
If the current regional Forest Service order stands, the campgrounds and restrooms and other facilities will remain closed until June 30. The order should be altered and those facilities reopened as soon as possible.
Some national parks are reopening, with Bryce in Utah among the leaders.
National parks generally draw bigger crowds, more congestion and offer things like museums and possibly a hotel and a restaurant and store. Parks, presumably, pose a greater health risk than national forests due to number of people and variety of facilities attracting the people.
Arizona’s six national forests are spread over millions of acres of the state’s high country. Campgrounds and picnic facilities can be counted in the dozens, not the hundreds, spread over the region.
Campgrounds are spartan but generally provide a lot of separation between campers. Campground facilities amount, usually, to a bathroom which may or may not have running water and which no one in their right mind wants to lay a hand on with or without the coronavirus.
The Forest Service closed the campgrounds but kept dispersed camping areas open. Then the Forest Service banned campfires in the dispersed camping areas due to the coming fire season.
By June 30, should the campground order remain in place, there’s a good chance big parts of the forests will be closed altogether due to wildfire potential.
Those high country camping trips are hugely important to residents of the state, many of whom are desert dwellers and want some cooler temperatures and a bit of elbow room this time of year.
It’s our impression that many of the federal recreation facilities were taking their cues from state and area coronavirus guidance. If that were the case, all the campgrounds would now be open.
Instead, it looks like the Forest Service and possibly the Park Service, are determined to just keep their facilities close out of an abundance of caution.
Plus, doing nothing is a lot easier.
— Today’s News-Herald
