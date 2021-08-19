The official water shortage declaration for the Colorado River came this week after years of warning. The first wave of water use cutbacks affect Arizona the most and agriculture in particular.
Years of notice offered years of planning, which allowed affected states to come up with a mitigation plan. They did.
Even as the shortage was declared, the annual monsoon was breaking records in Northern Arizona for rainfall. The runoff – because summer rains on top of bone-dry landscapes does little to saturate soil or recharge groundwater tables – may offer a little help to the Colorado River reservoirs.
Monsoon rains will help the situation but only very temporarily.
The drought is very real. The water cutbacks, which worsen as time goes on and reservoir levels drop, may not be felt by most of the population. Until they do.
The states will need more plans, adjusted as the situation changes. On the hopeful side, a few years of deep Rocky Mountain snowfall could erase the decades-long drought and replenish lakes Mead and Powell.
Most climatologists don’t believe the drought will end anytime soon, though.
Interstate negotiations over the future of the water will become tougher as water levels drop.
We suggest it’s hardly the time to complicate those planning efforts by allowing a free-for-all on rights to that water in the private market.
Specifically, state government should not recommend approval for water transfers from river-area communities such as the sale to Queen Creek of water near Cibola. That deal hasn’t received final approval from the federal government, but it did get the blessing of Arizona water authorities.
It’s the kind of deal that can set precedents and unleash a buzz of sales activity, with the winner being whomever has the deepest pockets and current water users left dry, if not high.
River communities, including Mohave County government, has urged the state to prohibit such transfers.
The official water shortage proclamation makes a transfer moratorium more urgent and more necessary.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.