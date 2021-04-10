The question among Arizona lawmakers is whether the state Education Department should use some federal money it received to retain teachers who might otherwise be laid off. The concern is that school districts won’t receive enough state money through regular allocations to keep teachers aboard. The regular funding mechanism is based on attendance, which fell as coronavirus precautions closed school doors.
The question over the use of the federal money is valid. It may appear more valid if students actually return to those schools for the next term. The better question is whether the students are gone for good. Schools that stopped or reduced in-person learning lost the most students. Lake Havasu High School, where enrollment dropped by some 300, is a prime example. Lake Havasu City public elementary schools, which offered the most in-person learning, experienced enrollment increases.
Parents had choices when the virus hit. Those wanting their kids to physically attend schools found other options in charter and private schools. The proper amount of school reopening was hotly debated, at least in public schools.
Teacher opinions were a mixed bag. Some of the response within public education has been tone deaf, such as the new protest marches planned for the RedforEd movement in Phoenix.
Arizona has greatly expanded school choice options over the past few years, allowing parents to move public school funding to non-public schools. The advantage, advocates say, is that the choices force all schools to compete for students and improve along the way.
History may judge that public schools did the right thing by responding to coronavirus with closed doors.
But the immediate business case study would put it another way: Except for a few rare cases such as Amazon, closing the doors generally means you lose your customers.
Those student-customers that left public schools will now need compelling reasons to come back. They’ve transferred and are new learning tracks.
Unless public schools have ample evidence – such as pre-registrations – to show otherwise, it’s silly to spend money for teachers who don’t have students to teach.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.