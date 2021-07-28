Lake Havasu City doesn’t get big storms very often, but it doesn’t take much of one to get the street debris flowing.
That’s what happens when you live in a community that’s built on an alluvial fan. Any amount of rain sends water downhill, eroding roads and private property and generally creating a big mess.
Sunday’s storm lasted for less than half an hour, but it resulted in plenty of rocks, dirt and other flotsam and jetsam all over Lake Havasu City streets. In fact, city officials say that 30 of the city’s 41 public work areas needed attention in the days after the storm. That work is costly — some years it is more costly than others — and it is inevitable until the city invests in necessary street upgrades that can help deter all that mess.
Lake Havasu City has always had an aversion to sidewalks and curbs, the main objection being the vast expense of taking on such projects. However, the city could actually realize long-term savings if it can figure out a good way to avoid all of that routine maintenance that follows every monsoon storm.
The city should identify areas that get hit hardest on a regular basis and determine if upgrades such as sidewalks and curbs, or other engineering features, might help avoid the rocks from washing away.
Sidewalks are not a new suggestion.
The Metropolitan Planning Organization, a nonprofit group that works with the city to address issues of traffic planning and pedestrian needs, suggested several years ago that the city should add sidewalks in Havasu’s established neighborhoods within a mile of the community’s eight public schools.
The organization estimated in 2018 that such work would cost between $1.4 million and $3.8 million per project. Three years later, that amount has no doubt grown by quite a bit.
This kind of work is always expensive, but it’s work that can be done in small pieces, one problem area at a time.
And the MPO suggested that federal grants could help keep local costs down.
Havasu’s not a very walkable community. After some storms, it feels like it’s not a driveable one. Sidewalks and curbs can help solve both of those issues.
— Today’s News-Herald
