September is Suicide Prevention Month, and you can help make a difference in someone’s life who may be experiencing mental or physical health issues.
More than 1,300 people in Arizona lost their lives in 2020 due to suicide, but there are ways anyone can tell if a friend or loved one is in distress. The Arizona Department of Health recently shared these steps:
Ask: “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” It’s not an easy question but studies show that asking at-risk individuals if they are suicidal does not increase suicides or suicidal thoughts.
Keep them safe: Reducing a suicidal person’s access to highly lethal items or places is an important part of suicide prevention. While this is not always easy, asking if the at-risk person has a plan and removing or disabling the lethal means can make a difference.
Be there: Listen carefully and learn what the individual is thinking and feeling. Research suggests that acknowledging and talking about suicide may in fact reduce suicidal thoughts.
Help them connect: Save the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline number (call or text 988) and the Crisis Text Line number (741741) in your phone so they’re available if you need them. You can also help make a connection with a trusted individual like a family member, friend, spiritual adviser or mental health professional.
Stay connected: Staying in touch after a crisis or after being discharged from care can make a difference. Studies have shown the number of suicide deaths goes down when someone follows up with the at-risk person.
On that note, don’t forget about this Saturday’s #YOUmatter Suicide Awareness & Prevention Walk at Rotary Park. The 3.1-mile walk is an annual event put on by Havasu Community Health Foundation, and it’s for a great cause —raising awareness and funding an organization that helps train people in our community to know how to talk with individuals who are suicidal and direct them to appropriate resources.
There will be several water stations along the route. Name tags will be available if you are walking for someone who has committed suicide. Registration includes a t-shirt which may be picked up at Havasu Community Health Foundation in the Acoma Executive Plaza, 94 Acoma Blvd. S. Suite 101, Lake Havasu City, after Sep 9 or on the day of the walk at the registration table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.