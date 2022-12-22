It’s been 16 years in the making, but the SunZia Southwest Transmission Project has earned its final approval from Arizona power regulators and development of the massive transmission line will begin early next year.

The 550-mile line will deliver electricity generated by the largest wind energy development in the Western Hemisphere, a 3,500-megawatt array of massive turbines set to be built next year across three New Mexico counties.

