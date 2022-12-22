It’s been 16 years in the making, but the SunZia Southwest Transmission Project has earned its final approval from Arizona power regulators and development of the massive transmission line will begin early next year.
The 550-mile line will deliver electricity generated by the largest wind energy development in the Western Hemisphere, a 3,500-megawatt array of massive turbines set to be built next year across three New Mexico counties.
It comes as Western Arizona prepares to accommodate the 125-mile Ten West Link, an energy project that will connect electrical substations in Tonopah, Arizona, and Blythe, California. The project will allow power generated at solar plants in the region directly to metro Phoenix and Southern California
The Department of the Interior approved the “clean energy transmission project” in July, authorizing construction to begin.
These types of projects are critical in achieving sustainable regional growth that’s less reliant on fossil fuels — an important goal considering the Desert Southwest is one of America’s fastest growing regions.
Like the SunZia line, the Ten West Link was years in the making and required a ton of cooperation between federal, local and tribal agencies. Expect to see more of these kinds of infrastructure projects in the future. The BLM is processing 64 clean energy projects in the western United States, including solar, wind and geothermal projects.
These types of projects promise to bring many economic benefits to the region, including new employment opportunities. Perhaps even more importantly, it is hoped that they will also help lower consumers’ energy costs and improve reliability of the power grid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.