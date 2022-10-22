A proposed drag queen show has consumed the public’s attention in recent weeks, with compelling arguments being made on both sides of the issue about whether it’s appropriate to bring children to such an event. We’re going to sidestep that question for now, since so much has already been said.
Instead, we want to point out another troubling aspect of this debate: A number of people in our community — people who claim to have a deep love and understanding of the U.S. Constitution — are actively advocating for government intrusion of rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.
These folks have made no bones about wanting local government involved in deciding which events are appropriate for our community.
They have advocated punishing Go Lake Havasu, the destination marketing agency contracted by Lake Havasu City, for daring to list a drag show on its calendar of upcoming events.
They want the city to tell a private business — in this case, London Bridge Resort — which events it should or shouldn’t host, and who can attend.
They seem to want the city, rather than individual parents, to decide what events children should be allowed to attend.
These aren’t the actions of people who respect individual rights.
And it’s a slippery slope. Does anyone really want the city to act as the morality police? This is the same government agency that decided a few years back that it had to rename the annual Community Christmas Dinner because the name was too offensive. The city shouldn’t play a role here.
It’s also curious that we’re picking on drag shows when this community has had a long history of hosting events meant for mature audiences that remain accessible by kids. Just take a walk down the Bridgewater Channel anytime from late February through the end of summer.
It’s not for the faint of heart, particularly on a three-day holiday weekend like Memorial Day. But parents should have the freedom to decide whether they want their children exposed to that environment.
The Constitution guarantees free speech, and the right to assemble, and the rights of parents to raise their children as they see fit.
You know what the Constitution also guarantees? The right to protest. Community members who are concerned about the drag shows have the right to get loud and protest the event. But they shouldn’t ask Lake Havasu City to become the morality police.
