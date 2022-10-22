A proposed drag queen show has consumed the public’s attention in recent weeks, with compelling arguments being made on both sides of the issue about whether it’s appropriate to bring children to such an event. We’re going to sidestep that question for now, since so much has already been said.

Instead, we want to point out another troubling aspect of this debate: A number of people in our community — people who claim to have a deep love and understanding of the U.S. Constitution — are actively advocating for government intrusion of rights guaranteed by the First Amendment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.